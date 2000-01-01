Kunstbiennale - Künstler der Biennale Venedig 2019

Zur Hauptausstellung "May You Live in Interesting Times" ("Mögest du in interessanten Zeiten leben") werden 83 Künstlerinnen/Künstler & Künstlerkollektive teilnehmen. Der Ausstellungstitel ist angelehnt an einen chinesischen Fluch, der mit "interessante Zeiten" eine Periode der Unsicherheit, der Krise und des Aufruhrs meint, so der Kurator der Hauptausstellung und Direktor der Londoner Hayward Gallery Ralph Rugoff.
Mit Alexandra Bircken, Hito Steyerl und Rosemarie Trockel sind 3 deutsche Künstlerinnen in der Hauptausstellung vertreten. Interessanter nebenaspekt ist, die Anzahl der von Sprüth Magers vertretenen Künstler (Galerien in Berlin, London und Los Angeles). Mit George Condo, Cyprien Gaillard, Jon Rafman, Kaari Upson und Rosemarie Trockel, sind gleich 5 Künstlerinnen & Künstler der Galerie in der Ausstellung vertreten. Und 12 (14,5 %) der 83 Teilnehmer haben ihren Arbeits- und Lebensschwerpunkt in Berlin.
|Künstler/innen der Ausstellung im Giardini Arsenale
|1
|Abu Hamdan, Lawrence b. 1985 Jordan, lives and works in Beirut
|2
|Akunyili Crosby, Njideka b. 1983 Nigeria, lives and works in Los Angeles
|3
|Altindere, Halil b. 1971 Turkey, lives and works in Istanbul
|4
|Armitage, Michael b. 1984 Kenya, lives and works in London and Nairobi
|5
|Arunanondchai, Korakrit b. 1986 Thailand, lives and works in New York and Bangkok for the work in Arsenale, in collaboration with Gvojic, Alex b.1984 USA, lives and works in New York
|6
|Atkins, Ed b. 1982 United Kingdom, lives and works in Berlin and Copenhagen
|7
|Atoui, Tarek b. 1980 Lebanon, lives and works in Paris
|8
|Bader, Darren b. 1978 USA, lives and works in New York City and elsewhere
|9
|Baghramian, Nairy b.1971 Iran, lives and works in Berlin
|10
|ÁBeloufa, Neïl b. 1985 France, lives and works in Paris
|11
|Bircken, Alexandra b. Germany, lives and works in Berlin
|12
|Bove, Carol b. 1971 Switzerland, lives and works in New York
|13
|Büchel, Christoph b. 1966 Switzerland, lives and works in Reykjavik and Basel
|14
|Carbotta, Ludovica b. 1982 Italy, lives and works in Barcelona
|15
|Catala, Antoine b. 1975 France, lives and works in New York
|16
|Cheng, Ian b. 1984 USA, lives and works in New York
|17
|Condo, George b. 1957 USA, lives and works in New York
|18
|Da Corte, Alex b. 1980 USA, lives and works in Philadelphia
|19
|Darling, Jesse b. United Kingdom, lives and works in London and Berlin
|20
|Douglas, Stan b. 1960 Canada, lives and works in Vancouver
|21
|Durham, Jimmie b. 1940 USA, lives and works in Berlin
|22
|Eisenman, Nicole b. 1965 France, lives and works in New York
|23
|Epaminonda, Haris b. 1980 Republic of Cyprus, lives and works in Berlin
|24
|Favaretto, Lara b. 1973 Italy, lives and works in Turin
|25
|Gaillard, Cyprien b. 1980 France, lives and works in Berlin
|26
|Gill, Gauri b. 1970 India, lives and works in New Delhi
|27
|Gonzalez-Foerster, Dominique b. 1965 France, lives and works in Paris
|28
|Gupta, Shilpa b. 1976 India, lives and works in Mumbai
|29
|Gupta, Soham b. 1988 India, lives and works in Kolkata
|30
|Gutierrez, Martine b. 1989 USA, lives and works in New York
|31
|Halawani, Rula b. 1964 Palestine, lives and works in Jerusalem
|32
|Hamilton, Anthea b. 1978 United Kingdom, lives and works in London
|33
|Hein, Jeppe b. 1974 Denmark, lives and works in Berlin
|34
|Hernandez, Anthony b. 1947 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles and Idaho
|35
|Ikeda, Ryoji b. 1966 Japan, lives and works in Paris and Kyoto
|36
|Jafa, Arthur b. 1960 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles
|37
|Jamie, Cameron b. 1969 USA, lives in Paris, works in Paris and Cologne
|38
|Joseph, Kahlil b. 1981 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles
|39
|Kadyrova, Zhanna b. 1981 Ukraine, lives and works in Kyiv
|40
|Kang, Suki Seokyeong b. 1977 Republic of Korea, lives and works in Seoul
|41
|Katayama, Mari b. 1987 Japan, lives and works in Gunma
|42
|Lee Bul b. 1964 Republic of Korea, lives and works in Seoul
|43
|Liu Wei b. 1972 People’s Republic of China, lives and works in Beijing
|44
|Loboda, Maria b. 1979 Poland, lives and works in Berlin
|45
|Lolis, Andreas b. 1970 Albania, lives and works in Athens
|46
|Marclay, Christian b. 1955 USA, lives and works in London
|47
|Margolles, Teresa b. 1963 Mexico, lives and works in Mexico City and Madrid
|48
|Mehretu, Julie b. 1970 Ethiopia, lives and works in New York
|49
|Minoliti, Ad b. 1980 Argentina, lives and works in Buenos Aires
|50
|Moulène, Jean-Luc b. 1955 France, lives and works in Paris
|51
|Muholi, Zanele b. 1972 Republic of South Africa, lives and works in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town
|52
|Mulleady, Jill b. 1980 Uruguay, lives and works in Los Angeles
|53
|Müller, Ulrike b. 1971 Austria, lives and works in New York
|54
|Nabuqi b. 1984 People’s Republic of China, lives and works in Beijing
|55
|Nkanga, Otobong b. 1974 Nigeria, lives and works in Antwerp
|56
|Norbu, Khyentse b. 1961 Bhutan, Khyentse Norbu’s rigorous international teaching schedule requires continuous travel. He has residences in India and Bhutan
|57
|Orupabo, Frida b. 1986 Norway, lives and works in Oslo
|58
|Rafman, Jon b. 1981 Canada, lives and works in Montreal
|59
|Rico, Gabriel b. 1980 Mexico, lives and works in Guadalajara
|60
|Saputra, Handiwirman b. 1975 Indonesia, lives and works in Yogyakarta
|61
|Saraceno, Tomás b. 1973 Argentina, lives and works in Berlin
|62
|Serapinas, Augustas b. 1990 Lithuania, lives and works in Vilnius
|63
|Singer, Avery b. 1987 USA, lives and works in New York
|64
|Slavs and Tatars founded 2006, based in Berlin
|65
|Smith, Michael E. b. 1977 USA, lives and works in Providence, Rhode Island
|66
|Steyerl, Hito b. 1966 Germany, lives and works in Berlin
|67
|Strachan, Tavares b. 1979 The Bahamas, lives and works in New York
|68
|Sun Yuan (b. 1972 People’s Republic of China) and Peng Yu (b. 1974 People’s Republic of China), both live and work in Beijing
|69
|Taylor, Henry b. 1958 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles
|70
|Trockel, Rosemarie b. 1952 Germany, lives and works in Cologne
|71
|Upson, Kaari b. 1972 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles
|72
|Ursuta, Andra b. 1979 Romania, lives and works in New York
|73
|Vo, Danh b. 1975 Vietnam, lives and works in Mexico DF
|74
|Wa Lehulere, Kemang b. 1984 Republic of South Africa, lives and works in Cape Town
|75
|Weerasethakul, Apichatpong b. 1970 Thailand, lives and works in Chiang Mai for the work in Arsenale, in collaboration with Hisakado, Tsuyoshi b. 1981 Japan, lives and works in Kyoto
|76
|Wertheim, Margaret and Wertheim, Christine b. 1958 Australia, both live and work in Los Angeles
|77
|Yi, Anicka b. 1971 Republic of Korea, lives and works in New York
|78
|Yin Xiuzhen b. 1963 People’s Republic of China, lives and works in Beijing
|79
|Yu Ji b. 1985 People’s Republic of China, lives and works in Shanghai and Vienna
Foto: Corderie 2 - Giulio Squillacciotti - Courtesy La Biennale di Venezia
