Kunstbiennale - Künstler der Biennale Venedig 2019

Die Künstlerliste der 58. Kunstbiennale von Venedig wurde gestern vorgestellt. Verantwortlicher Kurator ist dieses Jahr Ralph Rugoff.

Künstler der Hauptausstellung benannt

Zur Hauptausstellung "May You Live in Interesting Times" ("Mögest du in interessanten Zeiten leben") werden 83 Künstlerinnen/Künstler & Künstlerkollektive teilnehmen. Der Ausstellungstitel ist angelehnt an einen chinesischen Fluch, der mit "interessante Zeiten" eine Periode der Unsicherheit, der Krise und des Aufruhrs meint, so der Kurator der Hauptausstellung und Direktor der Londoner Hayward Gallery Ralph Rugoff.

Mit Alexandra Bircken, Hito Steyerl und Rosemarie Trockel sind 3 deutsche Künstlerinnen in der Hauptausstellung vertreten. Interessanter nebenaspekt ist, die Anzahl der von Sprüth Magers vertretenen Künstler (Galerien in Berlin, London und Los Angeles). Mit George Condo, Cyprien Gaillard, Jon Rafman, Kaari Upson und Rosemarie Trockel, sind gleich 5 Künstlerinnen & Künstler der Galerie in der Ausstellung vertreten. Und 12 (14,5 %) der 83 Teilnehmer haben ihren Arbeits- und Lebensschwerpunkt in Berlin.

Künstlerliste der Biennale Venedig 2019

Künstler/innen der Ausstellung im Giardini Arsenale 1 Abu Hamdan, Lawrence b. 1985 Jordan, lives and works in Beirut 2 Akunyili Crosby, Njideka b. 1983 Nigeria, lives and works in Los Angeles 3 Altindere, Halil b. 1971 Turkey, lives and works in Istanbul 4 Armitage, Michael b. 1984 Kenya, lives and works in London and Nairobi 5 Arunanondchai, Korakrit b. 1986 Thailand, lives and works in New York and Bangkok for the work in Arsenale, in collaboration with Gvojic, Alex b.1984 USA, lives and works in New York 6 Atkins, Ed b. 1982 United Kingdom, lives and works in Berlin and Copenhagen 7 Atoui, Tarek b. 1980 Lebanon, lives and works in Paris 8 Bader, Darren b. 1978 USA, lives and works in New York City and elsewhere 9 Baghramian, Nairy b.1971 Iran, lives and works in Berlin 10 ÁBeloufa, Neïl b. 1985 France, lives and works in Paris 11 Bircken, Alexandra b. Germany, lives and works in Berlin 12 Bove, Carol b. 1971 Switzerland, lives and works in New York 13 Büchel, Christoph b. 1966 Switzerland, lives and works in Reykjavik and Basel 14 Carbotta, Ludovica b. 1982 Italy, lives and works in Barcelona 15 Catala, Antoine b. 1975 France, lives and works in New York 16 Cheng, Ian b. 1984 USA, lives and works in New York 17 Condo, George b. 1957 USA, lives and works in New York 18 Da Corte, Alex b. 1980 USA, lives and works in Philadelphia 19 Darling, Jesse b. United Kingdom, lives and works in London and Berlin 20 Douglas, Stan b. 1960 Canada, lives and works in Vancouver 21 Durham, Jimmie b. 1940 USA, lives and works in Berlin 22 Eisenman, Nicole b. 1965 France, lives and works in New York 23 Epaminonda, Haris b. 1980 Republic of Cyprus, lives and works in Berlin 24 Favaretto, Lara b. 1973 Italy, lives and works in Turin 25 Gaillard, Cyprien b. 1980 France, lives and works in Berlin 26 Gill, Gauri b. 1970 India, lives and works in New Delhi 27 Gonzalez-Foerster, Dominique b. 1965 France, lives and works in Paris 28 Gupta, Shilpa b. 1976 India, lives and works in Mumbai 29 Gupta, Soham b. 1988 India, lives and works in Kolkata 30 Gutierrez, Martine b. 1989 USA, lives and works in New York 31 Halawani, Rula b. 1964 Palestine, lives and works in Jerusalem 32 Hamilton, Anthea b. 1978 United Kingdom, lives and works in London 33 Hein, Jeppe b. 1974 Denmark, lives and works in Berlin 34 Hernandez, Anthony b. 1947 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles and Idaho 35 Ikeda, Ryoji b. 1966 Japan, lives and works in Paris and Kyoto 36 Jafa, Arthur b. 1960 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles 37 Jamie, Cameron b. 1969 USA, lives in Paris, works in Paris and Cologne 38 Joseph, Kahlil b. 1981 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles 39 Kadyrova, Zhanna b. 1981 Ukraine, lives and works in Kyiv 40 Kang, Suki Seokyeong b. 1977 Republic of Korea, lives and works in Seoul 41 Katayama, Mari b. 1987 Japan, lives and works in Gunma 42 Lee Bul b. 1964 Republic of Korea, lives and works in Seoul 43 Liu Wei b. 1972 People’s Republic of China, lives and works in Beijing 44 Loboda, Maria b. 1979 Poland, lives and works in Berlin 45 Lolis, Andreas b. 1970 Albania, lives and works in Athens 46 Marclay, Christian b. 1955 USA, lives and works in London 47 Margolles, Teresa b. 1963 Mexico, lives and works in Mexico City and Madrid 48 Mehretu, Julie b. 1970 Ethiopia, lives and works in New York 49 Minoliti, Ad b. 1980 Argentina, lives and works in Buenos Aires 50 Moulène, Jean-Luc b. 1955 France, lives and works in Paris 51 Muholi, Zanele b. 1972 Republic of South Africa, lives and works in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town 52 Mulleady, Jill b. 1980 Uruguay, lives and works in Los Angeles 53 Müller, Ulrike b. 1971 Austria, lives and works in New York 54 Nabuqi b. 1984 People’s Republic of China, lives and works in Beijing 55 Nkanga, Otobong b. 1974 Nigeria, lives and works in Antwerp 56 Norbu, Khyentse b. 1961 Bhutan, Khyentse Norbu’s rigorous international teaching schedule requires continuous travel. He has residences in India and Bhutan 57 Orupabo, Frida b. 1986 Norway, lives and works in Oslo 58 Rafman, Jon b. 1981 Canada, lives and works in Montreal 59 Rico, Gabriel b. 1980 Mexico, lives and works in Guadalajara 60 Saputra, Handiwirman b. 1975 Indonesia, lives and works in Yogyakarta 61 Saraceno, Tomás b. 1973 Argentina, lives and works in Berlin 62 Serapinas, Augustas b. 1990 Lithuania, lives and works in Vilnius 63 Singer, Avery b. 1987 USA, lives and works in New York 64 Slavs and Tatars founded 2006, based in Berlin 65 Smith, Michael E. b. 1977 USA, lives and works in Providence, Rhode Island 66 Steyerl, Hito b. 1966 Germany, lives and works in Berlin 67 Strachan, Tavares b. 1979 The Bahamas, lives and works in New York 68 Sun Yuan (b. 1972 People’s Republic of China) and Peng Yu (b. 1974 People’s Republic of China), both live and work in Beijing 69 Taylor, Henry b. 1958 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles 70 Trockel, Rosemarie b. 1952 Germany, lives and works in Cologne 71 Upson, Kaari b. 1972 USA, lives and works in Los Angeles 72 Ursuta, Andra b. 1979 Romania, lives and works in New York 73 Vo, Danh b. 1975 Vietnam, lives and works in Mexico DF 74 Wa Lehulere, Kemang b. 1984 Republic of South Africa, lives and works in Cape Town 75 Weerasethakul, Apichatpong b. 1970 Thailand, lives and works in Chiang Mai for the work in Arsenale, in collaboration with Hisakado, Tsuyoshi b. 1981 Japan, lives and works in Kyoto 76 Wertheim, Margaret and Wertheim, Christine b. 1958 Australia, both live and work in Los Angeles 77 Yi, Anicka b. 1971 Republic of Korea, lives and works in New York 78 Yin Xiuzhen b. 1963 People’s Republic of China, lives and works in Beijing 79 Yu Ji b. 1985 People’s Republic of China, lives and works in Shanghai and Vienna

Foto: Corderie 2 - Giulio Squillacciotti - Courtesy La Biennale di Venezia

